BOISE — Hatchery personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Magic Valley region will stock nearly 29,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during September. Date and number of fish are listed below:
- Niagara Springs — Sept. 2 to 6 — 250
- Crystal Springs Lake — Sept. 2 to 6 — 300
- Lake Cleveland — Sept. 2 to 6 — 5,200
- Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 2 to 6 — 360
- Riley Creek Pond — Sept. 2 to 6 — 360
- Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond — Sept. 2 to 6 — 350
- Riley Creek Pond — Sept. 9 to 13 — 360
- Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir — Sept. 9 to 13 — 5,000
- Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 9 to 13 — 360
- Frank Oster Lake No. 2 — Sept. 9 to 13 — 250
- Frank Oster Lake No. 3 — Sept. 9 to 13 — 450
- Frank Oster Lake No. 4 — Sept. 9 to 13 — 450
- Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir — Sept. 16 to 20 — 8,000
- Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 16 to 20 — 360
- Riley Creek Pond — Sept. 16 to 20 — 360
- Dierkes Lake — Sept. 16 to 20 — 4,500
- Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond — Sept. 23 to 27 — 350
- Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 23 to 27 — 360
- Riley Creek Pond — Sept. 23 to 27 — 360
- Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond — Sept. 23 to 27 — 100
- Niagara Springs — Sept. 23 to 27 — 250
- Crystal Springs Lake — Sept. 23 to 27 — 300
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.