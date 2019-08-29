{{featured_button_text}}
Trout

A rainbow trout jumps off the surface of the water.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Hatchery personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Magic Valley region will stock nearly 29,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during September. Date and number of fish are listed below:

  • Niagara Springs — Sept. 2 to 6 — 250
  • Crystal Springs Lake — Sept. 2 to 6 — 300
  • Lake Cleveland — Sept. 2 to 6 — 5,200
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 2 to 6 — 360
  • Riley Creek Pond — Sept. 2 to 6 — 360
  • Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond — Sept. 2 to 6 — 350
  • Riley Creek Pond — Sept. 9 to 13 — 360
  • Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir — Sept. 9 to 13 — 5,000
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 9 to 13 — 360
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 2 — Sept. 9 to 13 — 250
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 3 — Sept. 9 to 13 — 450
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 4 — Sept. 9 to 13 — 450
  • Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir — Sept. 16 to 20 — 8,000
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 16 to 20 — 360
  • Riley Creek Pond — Sept. 16 to 20 — 360
  • Dierkes Lake — Sept. 16 to 20 — 4,500
  • Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond — Sept. 23 to 27 — 350
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 23 to 27 — 360
  • Riley Creek Pond — Sept. 23 to 27 — 360
  • Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond — Sept. 23 to 27 — 100
  • Niagara Springs — Sept. 23 to 27 — 250
  • Crystal Springs Lake — Sept. 23 to 27 — 300

All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

