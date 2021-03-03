MAGIC VALLEY — Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 14,850, 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in March. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for March 2021
- TERRY THOMPSON Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game
