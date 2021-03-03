 Skip to main content
Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for March 2021
Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for March 2021

Bell Rapids fishing

A young angler with his stringer of rainbow trout caught at the Bell Rapids boat launch.

 COURTESY, IDFG

MAGIC VALLEY — Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 14,850, 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in March. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

