Magic Valley rainbow trout stocking schedule for June
Stocking trout in Lake Cleveland

Daniel Anta, with Idaho Fish and Game unleashes around 1,000 fish into Lake Cleveland Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Hatchery personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,090 10-12 inch catchable-sized rainbow trout in June.

All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for June 2021

Body of water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked
Little Wood Reservoir May 31-June 4 6000
Big Wood River May 31-June 4 950
Lower Lake Creek Lake May 31-June 4 350
Little Wood River May 31-June 4 450
North Fork Big Wood River May 31-June 4 250
Penny Lake May 31-June 4 500
Warm Springs Creek May 31-June 4 475
Trail Creek June 7-11 475
Camas Pond #2 June 7-11 1500
Gavers Lagoon June 7-11 1425
Heagle Park Pond June 7-11 300
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 June 7-11 475
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond June 7-11 700
South Fork Boise River June 7-11 950
Salmon Falls Creek June 7-11 300
Little Wood River June 7-11 650
Big Wood River June 14-18 950
Crystal Springs Lake June 14-18 600
Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond June 14-18 100
Freedom Park Pond June 14-18 500
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 June 14-18 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 June 14-18 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 June 14-18 250
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond June 14-18 450
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 June 14-18 475
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond June 14-18 700
Featherville Dredge Pond June 14-18 1000
Big Smoky Creek June 14-18 1000
Little Smoky Creek June 14-18 1400
South Fork Boise River June 14-18 475
Gooding Country Club Fishing Pond June 14-18 500
Lower Lake Creek Lake June 14-18 350
Little Wood River June 14-18 400
North Fork Big Wood River June 14-18 225
Penny Lake June 14-18 500
Warm Springs Creek June 14-18 475
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 June 21-25 475
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond June 21-25 570
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 June 28-July 2 475
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond June 28-July 2 570
South Fork Boise River June 28-July 2 950
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond June 28-July 2 450
Freedom Park Pond June 28-July 2 500
Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond June 28-July 2 500

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

