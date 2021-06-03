Magic Valley rainbow trout stocking schedule for June

TWIN FALLS — Hatchery personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,090 10-12 inch catchable-sized rainbow trout in June.
All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for June 2021
|Body of water
|Week to be Stocked
|Number to be Stocked
|Little Wood Reservoir
|May 31-June 4
|6000
|Big Wood River
|May 31-June 4
|950
|Lower Lake Creek Lake
|May 31-June 4
|350
|Little Wood River
|May 31-June 4
|450
|North Fork Big Wood River
|May 31-June 4
|250
|Penny Lake
|May 31-June 4
|500
|Warm Springs Creek
|May 31-June 4
|475
|Trail Creek
|June 7-11
|475
|Camas Pond #2
|June 7-11
|1500
|Gavers Lagoon
|June 7-11
|1425
|Heagle Park Pond
|June 7-11
|300
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|June 7-11
|475
|Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|June 7-11
|700
|South Fork Boise River
|June 7-11
|950
|Salmon Falls Creek
|June 7-11
|300
|Little Wood River
|June 7-11
|650
|Big Wood River
|June 14-18
|950
|Crystal Springs Lake
|June 14-18
|600
|Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond
|June 14-18
|100
|Freedom Park Pond
|June 14-18
|500
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2
|June 14-18
|250
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3
|June 14-18
|250
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4
|June 14-18
|250
|Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|June 14-18
|450
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|June 14-18
|475
|Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|June 14-18
|700
|Featherville Dredge Pond
|June 14-18
|1000
|Big Smoky Creek
|June 14-18
|1000
|Little Smoky Creek
|June 14-18
|1400
|South Fork Boise River
|June 14-18
|475
|Gooding Country Club Fishing Pond
|June 14-18
|500
|Lower Lake Creek Lake
|June 14-18
|350
|Little Wood River
|June 14-18
|400
|North Fork Big Wood River
|June 14-18
|225
|Penny Lake
|June 14-18
|500
|Warm Springs Creek
|June 14-18
|475
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|June 21-25
|475
|Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|June 21-25
|570
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|June 28-July 2
|475
|Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|June 28-July 2
|570
|South Fork Boise River
|June 28-July 2
|950
|Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|June 28-July 2
|450
|Freedom Park Pond
|June 28-July 2
|500
|Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond
|June 28-July 2
|500
Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.