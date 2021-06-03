Magic Valley rainbow trout stocking schedule for June

TWIN FALLS — Hatchery personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,090 10-12 inch catchable-sized rainbow trout in June.

All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

