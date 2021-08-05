Magic Valley rainbow trout stocking schedule for August

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff will be stocking a total of 17,700, 10 to 12 inch catchable-size trout at the following locations around the Upper Snake Region in August.

All stocked fish are rainbow trout.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many alpine lakes have also been stocked and are great locations to beat the summer heat and get away from the crowds. Find out more about fishing the high country on our new Alpine Lakes page.

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle.

Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.