Magic Valley rainbow trout stocking schedule for August
Magic Valley rainbow trout stocking schedule for August

Stocking trout in Lake Cleveland

Daniel Anta, with Idaho Fish and Game unleashes around 1,000 fish into Lake Cleveland Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff will be stocking a total of 17,700, 10 to 12 inch catchable-size trout at the following locations around the Upper Snake Region in August.

All stocked fish are rainbow trout.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many alpine lakes have also been stocked and are great locations to beat the summer heat and get away from the crowds. Find out more about fishing the high country on our new Alpine Lakes page.

August stocking

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle.

Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber.

The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho’s fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

