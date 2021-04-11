Magic Valley Fly Fishers to host Family & Friends Fly Fishing fun day

TWIN FALLS — The first Family & Friends Fly Fishing fun day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday all around the Mountain View Barn in Jerome.

Listed on the website are most of the fly fishing categories that make the event so much fun. Please pick something you love talking about and showing others to bring us all together outside at the Barn playing with all our toys!

The barn has space great for parking drift boat trailers and the lawn for casting, fly fishing gear swap, u-boats, pontoons, tables with all kinds of demos and the patio for the great food available.

All previous officers and board members are especially encouraged to come and participate with your families and bring those fishing buddies that have never joined. They still don’t have to join but we need to see if they actually exist??

New members and folks you know that have wanted to come to our monthly weeknight meetings but can’t because of kids and work—this and “these” Saturdays for you and are meant to encourage new fly fishing family fun.

This isn’t meant to be a “nano expo”, just a fun day to bring our toys and show the other kids why it’s fun to fling flies furiously for fabulous fish. Film at five!?