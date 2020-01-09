TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Fly Fishers will meet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Mountain View Barn.
Chris Gerono will tie flies and teach tactics for catching fish throughout the winter in Idaho.
Gerono has donated a trip on the Boise River for the 2020 Fundraiser Raffle. For over 27 years, fly fishing has been Gerono’s obsession. He has been guiding clients for trout and steelhead for the last 18 years and has served as the head guide and lead classroom instructor at Idaho Angler for the last 10 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Before and after the show, MVFF will be rolling out the First Fantastic Fundraiser Raffle for 2020, with more than $3,000 in prizes and sales starting valley-wide. They will also be taking reservations for their upcoming banquet on Feb. 15, also at the Mountain View Barn in Jerome.
We welcome all fly fishers and those wanting to learn. Members are why and how we exist, so please renew or join to help us continue as the fly fishing club resource in Twin Falls.
Please call Bryan Woodhouse at 208-934-6405 (President & Secretary) or Don Morishita (Vice President) at 208-308-5180 for more information or send questions to mvffeditor2014@hotmail.com or bryswood@juno.com. Visit www.magicvalleyflyfishers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.