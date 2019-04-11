We are meeting at Tomato’s Restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 17 with great food and beverages and an extended Happy Hour for our entire club evening. David Paul Williams’ presentation will begin around 7 p.m. after his fly tying demonstrations while we eat and learn about his productive patterns.
We welcome all fly fishers and those wanting to learn. Members are why and how we exist to enhance your fly fishing fun, so please renew or join to help us continue as the only fly fishing resource in Twin Falls. We now charge $10 at the door for adult non-members, or join for an annual rate of $35 at the door or on our website.
Call/text 208-934-6405 or send questions to mvffeditor2014@hotmail.com or bryswood@juno.com. Visit www.magicvalleyflyfishers.com to join online and gain access to our growing “members only” section to help you wade in a little deeper and get better immersed in fly fishing in the Magic Valley. Join now to use our forum, connect with other members and get out fishin’.
On Wednesday, May 15 we will hold a May warm water fly fishing meeting.
