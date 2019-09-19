Behold our spacious and friendly new home at the Mountain View Barn!
Its gracious owners are as excited as we are for all our meetings and events this fall and beyond. With their newly remodeled room seating over 70, upstairs ballroom, café, and outdoor areas for casting and events, we look forward to hosting much more in the months ahead. This historic, comfortable and flexible location is still close to home, offering a more relaxed setting.
Please go to www.mountainviewbarnidaho.com to see more.
You have free articles remaining.
We hope you can make our fall opener with casting and tying practice to start this new season. Get reacquainted, tell stories and enjoy great food. New levels of fly-fishing fun and hands-on learning will be available. This is an opportunity to talk about all that is going on in your club and on the waters we fish and support. We will present our new casting ponds and times for our next meetings and banquet. There is no speaker fee for this meeting.
We welcome all fly fishers and those wanting to learn. Members are why and how we exist, so please renew or join to help us continue as your fly-fishing resource in Twin Falls.
You may pay $35 for an annual membership at the meeting or online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.