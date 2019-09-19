{{featured_button_text}}
Mountain View Barn

The Magic Valley Fly Fishers will hold their first fall meeting at the Mountain View Barn.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN WOODHOUSE

Behold our spacious and friendly new home at the Mountain View Barn!

Its gracious owners are as excited as we are for all our meetings and events this fall and beyond. With their newly remodeled room seating over 70, upstairs ballroom, café, and outdoor areas for casting and events, we look forward to hosting much more in the months ahead. This historic, comfortable and flexible location is still close to home, offering a more relaxed setting.

Please go to www.mountainviewbarnidaho.com to see more.

We hope you can make our fall opener with casting and tying practice to start this new season. Get reacquainted, tell stories and enjoy great food. New levels of fly-fishing fun and hands-on learning will be available. This is an opportunity to talk about all that is going on in your club and on the waters we fish and support. We will present our new casting ponds and times for our next meetings and banquet. There is no speaker fee for this meeting.

We welcome all fly fishers and those wanting to learn. Members are why and how we exist, so please renew or join to help us continue as your fly-fishing resource in Twin Falls.

You may pay $35 for an annual membership at the meeting or online.

