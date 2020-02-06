TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Fly Fishers will hold its 2020 Banquet on Feb. 15 at the Mountain View Barn in Jerome.
Landon Mayer will present tying and tactics seminar in the evening and a continental breakfast is included at the Barn the morning of the event.
Landon’s evening presentation will show us his adventures and methods as he pursues monster trout across the country and around the world.
He will also give us a Saturday morning fly tying and tactics demonstration seminar at the “Barn” with a complimentary continental breakfast that is included with your ticket.
You have free articles remaining.
Banquet tickets are $40 and include one door prize ticket, 15 bucket raffle tickets and your banquet dinner choice of Prime Rib, Salmon or Chicken.
The $20 raffle tickets for $3000 in prizes are on sale now, and will be sold at the party, along with bucket raffles and silent auction bidding.
For more details and to register online, visit www.magicvalleyflyfishers.com.
Call Bryan Woodhouse 208-934-6405 or Don Morishita 208-308-5180 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.