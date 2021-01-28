Magic Valley fish producers donate live trout to increase fishing opportunity

TWIN FALLS — If you’re an angler looking for a winter escape, you are in luck. Local trout processors have an over-abundance of fish due to declining markets. Despite the unfortunate business circumstances, many producers are working with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to bolster public angling opportunities across southern Idaho.

In mid-January, over 40,000 rainbow trout were stocked in two locations in the Magic Valley region. The Bell Rapids stretch of the Snake River received 40,000 rainbow trout from the Jones Fish Farm, managed by Jim Mowry. These fish are all well over one pound in size. During the same week, the College of Southern Idaho aquaculture program donated 500 rainbow trout that were stocked into Rock Creek within Rock Creek Park.

“While it’s an unfortunate business situation for our aquaculture partners in the Magic Valley, the donation of these large rainbow trout to Idaho anglers is an incredible opportunity for additional winter and spring fishing” stated Regional Fisheries Manager Mike Peterson, “we truly appreciate our local producer’s willingness to make these fish available to Idaho angers.”

According to Peterson, there will be additional fish donated and stocked throughout the state in the coming weeks.