Magic Mountain will spin lifts this winter; season passes on sale now

KIMBERLY — Magic Mountain Ski Resort is preparing for the 2020-21 skiing and riding season with early bird season passes on sale now.

Along with season pass sales resuming, mountain operations are back in swing without any issues from this year’s nearby Badger Fire. The fire encroached within a couple of miles of the resort but never came over the ridge.

“Most people think we burned down so I really want to emphasize that we will be open for business when Mother Nature blesses us with enough snow,” Magic Mountain owner Suzette Richardson Miller said. “We have had our inspections (equipment and lifts) and are good to go. The fire did not reach Magic Mountain but was within a couple of miles away at times.”

Magic Mountain Ski Resort is not in the closure zone from the Badger Fire within the Sawtooth National Forest and can be accessed via Rock Creek Road.