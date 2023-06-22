Lately, Venus, the “Evening Star,” is dominating the western sky after sunset, outshining everything around it (unless the moon is nearby, as it will be tonight). A bit to the upper left of Venus is dimmer, ruddy Mars. Both worlds evidence past volcanism, begging the question of whether they might still be active.

Active volcanoes require a body’s interior be molten. Earth’s interior is heated by unstable elements undergoing radioactive decay, and its large size slowing the escape of primordial heat.

Slightly smaller Venus must have comparable interior temperatures, so it’s not surprising that over 80,000 volcanoes dot is surface. But its thick atmosphere and blistering surface temperature have thwarted efforts to determine if volcanic eruptions are ongoing.

Mars’ thin surface has been mapped in much greater detail, revealing colossal volcanoes (the largest of which could nearly cover Idaho). But its small size suggests that its core cooled long ago, making active volcanism unlikely.

Still, there are tantalizing hints. Recently, researchers spied signs that Venusian volcanic features had changed during the Magellan orbiter’s 1990-4 mapping mission. The DAVINCI orbiter/atmospheric probe, launching in 2029, hopes to settle the question.

Mars orbiters and landers have been sensing methane in the Red Planet’s atmosphere for nearly two decades. Solar ultraviolet breaks methane down quickly, so there must be a source on the planet to replenish it. The most exciting prospect is Martian microbes, but Yellowstone-like thermal features could also be the culprit.

Pluto’s surprisingly few impact craters suggest that icy “cryovolcanoes” have erupted relatively recently, but how recently (and what may be powering them) remains a mystery.

The king of volcanic worlds is Jupiter’s innermost large moon, Io, perpetually erupting thanks to a gravitational tug-of-war on it from the giant planet and neighboring moons.

Next column: Opportunities to enjoy Idaho’s abundant dark skies.

Sky calendar through July 12 Planets: One hour after sunset: Venus: W, very low. Brightest of 2023 7/7

Mars: W, very low. Minimum separation from Mars 3.5° 6/30 One hour before sunrise: Jupiter: E, low

Saturn: S, mid-sky Moon: Near Mars and Venus: 6/22

First quarter: 1:50 a.m. 6/26

Full moon: 5:39 a.m. 7/3

Close to Saturn: 7/7

Close to Venus: 6/21

Close to Jupiter: 7/11