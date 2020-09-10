Longtime trail to Stack Rock is now closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A longtime Boise Foothills trail leading to Stack Rock is now closed after private land easements expired, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

In a Facebook post, the Boise National Forest said Entrance Exam, a trail that hikers and mountain bikers have long used to get to Stack Rock, is officially closed. Entrance Exam started around milepost 13 on Bogus Basin Road and offered a shortened route (8 miles round trip) to Stack Rock via its connection with Eastside Trail. The route, also known as Trail to Stack Rock, was based on private property easements secured by the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley. In its Facebook post, the Forest Service said those easements expired this spring.

“This route didn’t meet U.S. Forest Service safety standards and created a trespass situation across private land with the expirations of temporary easements,” said Stephaney Kerley, Mountain Home District ranger, in the social media post.

The area is now fenced off and bears signs reading, “The Stack Rock trailhead is located 1/4 mile up this road. Please do not use this unauthorized route, it crosses private property that users do not have permission to be on.”

The signs direct hikers and bikers to the Forest Service’s Stack Rock trailhead, which was completed at the end of last summer. That round trip is longer than Entrance Exam by about 3 miles.

