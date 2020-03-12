License sales at Boise headquarters now available at MK Nature Center

Following the completion of a remodeling project, the MK Nature Center Visitor’s Center reopened March 9 for all license and tags sales previously available in the headquarters building.

The main building will be demolished soon to make way for new headquarters construction.

With the impending demolition of the Idaho Fish and Game’s headquarters office, license sales will be available at the Nature Center until construction of the new building is complete.

Visitors are able to purchase their hunting and fishing licenses and tags, apply for controlled hunts, and all other license services available at the headquarters.

Licenses, tags, and permits can also be purchased online, by phone, or at any license vendor or Idaho Fish and Game regional office.

