BOISE — After a wet spring, tall stands of grass and other vegetation from the valleys to the mountains are beginning to dry.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reminds users of federal forest and rangelands, state endowment lands and department-managed lands and access sites that fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited.
If you plan to enjoy the outdoors during the Fourth of July holiday and beyond this summer, be extremely cautious and leave the fireworks at home.
Possessing and/or using fireworks on federal public lands is strictly prohibited. During closed fire season from May 10 to Oct. 20, it is illegal to throw away any lighted material including firecrackers or fireworks on any forest or rangeland in the State of Idaho — Idaho Code 38-117.
Starting a wildfire by the use of fireworks is considered negligence, and the person who started the fire will be billed for the cost of fighting the fire — Idaho Code 38-107.
According to Sal Palazzolo, private lands coordinator for Idaho Fish and Game, the department’s regulations prohibit the use of fireworks or explosives at any time. These regulations cover not only lands owned by Fish and Game such as Wildlife Management Areas, but also department-managed access sites including Access Yes! and Large Tracts properties — a new land-lease program that targets multi-year access to parcels 50,000 acres or larger like recent agreements with PotlatchDeltic and other corporate timber companies in northern Idaho.
“One person’s negligence can close down a large area for the year — destroying critical habitat for wildlife, recreational opportunities for sportsmen and sportswomen and impacting the livelihood of the property owners,” Palazzolo said in a statement. “We are asking people to follow the rules and think before acting.”
The definition of explosives covers the use of explosive targets and incendiary rounds such as tracers. Some individuals have also been known to shoot at propane and other fuel containers to watch them explode. The fire hazard that results from such shooting is a concern and this activity is also not allowed.
Fish and Game is also urging people recreating outdoors this summer to be responsible with campfires and be aware of other common sources of human-caused wildfires. When heading to the backcountry, here are a few things to remember:
- Leave fireworks home which are prohibited on most public lands.
- Park vehicles on areas clear of vegetation.
- Confine campfire to developed sites.
- Be careful with campfires and make sure they are out before going to bed or leaving.
- Make sure ATVs and motorcycles have spark arresters that are in good working order.
- Cigarettes and other smoking materials should be extinguished in appropriate disposal places and not thrown out of vehicle windows.
For more information on fire danger, call your local U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management or the Idaho State Lands Department office
