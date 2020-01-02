TWIN FALLS — The High Desert Nordic Association’s (HDNA) annual Learn to Cross-country Ski Free Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Magic Mountain Lodge. Beginner lessons will be conducted in small groups on the Teaching Loops behind the lodge. Pre-registration by Friday is highly encouraged on the HDNA website so they know what time you are arriving and how many are in your party. Go to skihdna.org and scroll down to the Learn to X-country ski form to enter your arrival time, name and additional skiers. Walk-ins are welcomed too on a first come first served basis, so be prepared to experience some wait time if you don’t pre-register.
Check-in and free ski rental will take place in front of Magic Mountain Lodge beginning at 10 a.m. and throughout the day until 2 p.m. Skis, boots and poles are provided by the College of Southern Idaho’s Recreation Center and HDNA. A free lesson with time to practice around the loop for a total of one hour should provide a good start to a potentially lifelong activity. Participants will receive helpful advice and tips to ensure an enjoyable experience. It is a perfect antidote for cabin fever and the winter blahs.
HDNA’s next meeting will be held Jan. 8 at Idaho Pizza on Kimberly Road. Dennis Kincaid, hut master extraordinaire, is providing the program on The Colorado 10th Mountain Division Huts, sharing pictures from a backcountry ski trip into an extensive hut system in the Rocky Mountains.
For more information check out the website skihdna.org, the Facebook group site, or email skihdna@gmail.com if you have questions.
