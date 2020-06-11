Kokanee fishing is ramping up in Idaho, and here's where to go

Anglers should also note that these late-run fish will have a light-colored flesh, much like kokanee in Coeur d’Alene Lake or Lake Pend Oreille. Idaho Fish and Game returned to stocking of early-run kokanee in 2019.

Dworshak Reservoir

For anglers in the Clearwater region, Dworshak Reservoir is a good option for kokanee fishing. The fishery began to rebound in 2019 after a couple of down years and is likely to remain on the upswing in 2020, although anglers might see some smaller fish this year.

“I like to say that kokanee numbers bounce up and down like a Yo-Yo. The good news is that their numbers came up fast last year after bottoming out two years ago,” said Sean Wilson, fisheries research biologist. “Fishing always seems to be best on the rebound, as kokanee grow better when there are fewer fish to compete for food with.”

According to Wilson, Dworshak Reservoir had about a half-million kokanee in the 10-12 inch range in the summer of 2019, which is both larger and more abundant than normal. Based on last year’s surveys, Wilson anticipates a similar abundance of the larger 2-year-old kokanee in 2020.