Know where to go: Plan your outdoor trip in advance to avoid conflicts on Idaho's public lands

“It’s important to do your homework so we can continue to have sort of a civil use of public and private lands which as you know in the West is very big stuff,” Page explains. “Knowing where to go and knowing how to act responsibly is only going to increase their credibility when you want to talk to those folks about access or management.”

Online resources like the Idaho Trails interactive statewide map, sponsored by the Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation, is a great source for trip-planning.

Click on a trail, and the online trails map tells you what types of uses are allowed on the trail, season of use, trail length, and more.

When you’re navigating your ride in the field, use a GPS or online apps like OnX to navigate challenging areas with mixed land ownership that might not be well-marked.

Most backcountry areas in Idaho are out of cell range, so be sure you are using a satellite-based system that works without cell service. Or, download key maps for off-line use before you go.

“The technology today is just amazing,” adds Brown. “You need to have the resources with you for the area you’re going to be riding in. Know if you’re on public, know if you’re on private, talk to landowners, get permission to be on their place.”