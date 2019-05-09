JEROME — It is that time of year when recreationists are ready to get out and enjoy the Sawtooth National Forest. Officials ask that you know-before-you-go.
Campgrounds are opening slowly on the forest due to melting snow. They will be open with amenities closer to Memorial Day. Be prepared to bring your own water and pack out your trash.
The higher you go, the more snow and very wet conditions you’ll see. The snow pack is beginning to recede, and rivers and creeks are flowing at or near capacity and are very dangerous to pets and children.
Typically, seasonally closed secondary roads open May 1, but forest users should proceed carefully. Driving on muddy roads can damage them and cause erosion and difficult driving for the rest of the year. Forest users may encounter Road/Trail Closed signs on some higher elevation roads and trails. If you encounter these temporary closures, turn-around and prevent unnecessary environmental damage and increased maintenance cost.
All motorized users should pick up a copy of the Sawtooth National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map that shows which roads and trails are open to motorized use. The map is free at Sawtooth National Forest offices and also available as an Avenza map that will show users in real time where they are in relation to the map.
For the most current information on road and trail conditions, call your local Forest Service office:
- Ketchum Ranger Station — 208-622-5371
- Sawtooth National Recreation Area Headquarters — 208-727-5000
- Stanley Ranger Station — 208-774-3000
- Fairfield Ranger District — 208-764-3202
- Minidoka Ranger District — 208-678-0430
- Sawtooth National Forest Supervisors Office — 208-423-7500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.