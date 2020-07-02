Know before you go this 4th of July holiday

JEROME — If you plan to visit the Sawtooth National Forest during the Independence Day holiday, “know before you go,” suggests Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd. What’s important to know?
- Fireworks are prohibited on all national forests year-round. Even if it’s “green,” please practice good sense by using caution with fire and smoking at all times, in all places.
- Responsible motorized use. Please stay on designated routes and obtain the appropriate travel maps before you go. On the Sawtooth National Forest, visitors should carry the FREE Motorized Vehicle Use Maps, available at Forest Service Offices throughout South Central Idaho. Digital maps for mobile applications can be downloaded at http://www.avenza.com/pdf-maps/store. Please do not go around a Road Closed Sign.
- Be careful with fire. While the Forest looks green, fire danger is an important concern. Fires can start very quickly and burn in vegetation that may seem green but is drying out at an alarming rate. There are no fire restrictions at this time. Please when leaving your campsite for the day or when leaving for home, “make sure your campfire is cold to the touch”.
- Recreation information. All campgrounds are open but we encourage you to take your own water, be prepared to take your trash home. Use the Governors guidelines to protect yourself and look out for others.
- Keep it clean to avoid bear encounters! Bears often develop a strong liking for human and pet foods. Store food in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof containers; keep sleeping areas, tents and sleeping bags free from food and food odors; and wash up, change clothes and remove all scented articles nearby before going to bed. Wild bears avoid people, but bears conditioned to human food can be aggressive and may be euthanized if problems occur.
