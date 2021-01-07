Kids spring archery scoring league starts Jan. 13

FILER — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will start their Kids Spring Archery Scoring League from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. The league runs for 10 weeks for kids ages 4 to 18. Kids can compete every week or do make-up shoots. All abilities welcome with competitions held at 10- and 20-yard lines.
Beginner equipment is available.
The cost is $20 for Magic Valley Bowhunters members or $40 for nonmembers. Individual membership can be purchased for $50, good through December 2021.
Call or text Ann at 208-358-2742 for more information.