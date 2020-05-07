Ketchum Ranger District plans temporary closures in the Deer Creek area

This work is part of the Deer Creek watershed restoration project. Beginning May 11 the Deer Creek Road will be closed at the junction of Wolftone Road and the main Deer Creek Road to all vehicle and pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The reason for the closure is heavy equipment will be pushing materials as the new road alignment is connected to the existing road on the west end of the project area, creating very hazardous conditions for the public that necessitates a temporary closure. The work is expected to be completed by May 14 but may require additional days the following week. The Ketchum Ranger District will reopen access to the road and trail systems over the weekend period if additional time is required.