Keep the tradition or start a new one: Christmas tree permits on sale

TWIN FALLS — Grab your saw and winter boots, Christmas tree permits for the Sawtooth National Forest are on sale. Permits cost $10 and are valid until Dec. 25.

Permits are available at the following locations Fairfield Area Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Twin Falls Area Forest Supervisor's Office - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Rock Creek General Store – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days/week

Hansen Quick Stop & Go – 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days/week Burley Area Minidoka Ranger District Office – 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Cal Ranch Store – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Ketchum Area Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Sawtooth NRA Headquarters Office – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

LL Green Hardware in Hailey – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Sawtooth Wood Products in Bellevue – 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday Stanley Area Stanley Ranger Station – 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

With a permit in hand, families can choose and cut one tree up to 20 feet tall.

Lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, Douglas-fir and pinyon pine are all options, depending on where people go.

“We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Julie Thomas, spokesperson for the Sawtooth National Forest. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places, it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.”

Individuals should bring extra food and clothing and let someone know their estimated time of return, she said. Areas off limits for cutting trees include City of Rocks National Reserve, campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites and organization camps, Thomas said.

Upon purchasing a permit, individuals will receive more information including maps and rules. Fourth-grade students who are part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative can receive a free permit if they show their pass. The student must be present when the permit is issued.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0