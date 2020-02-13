TWIN FALLS — Get your cardio on and join the College of Southern Idaho’s Outdoor Recreation Center on Tuesday evenings for a fat-tire mountain bike ride.
We’ll meet on campus to start at 5:30 p.m. and hit the trails around campus for an hour or so while we still have light, or head down to Auger Falls to ride for the evening.
We have limited gear, so you need to sign up early. Riders must contact 208-732-6697 by noon each Tuesday to reserve their spots!
Must be 16 or older.
COST: $5, or free if you bring your own bike.
