Fat Tire Tuesday

Fat bike tires caked in mud sit March 5 in the CSI Outdoor Recreation trailer after a ride on the trails in the Indian Springs trail system.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Get your cardio on and join the College of Southern Idaho’s Outdoor Recreation Center on Tuesday evenings for a fat-tire mountain bike ride.

We’ll meet on campus to start at 5:30 p.m. and hit the trails around campus for an hour or so while we still have light, or head down to Auger Falls to ride for the evening.

We have limited gear, so you need to sign up early. Riders must contact 208-732-6697 by noon each Tuesday to reserve their spots!

Must be 16 or older.

COST: $5, or free if you bring your own bike.

