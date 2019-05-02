JEROME — The Jerome County Rod & Gun Club will hold its annual free youth sporting clay shoot on May 18 at the club’s Sporting Clay Range.
This shoot is held annually to introduce and promote the shooting sports to young boys and girls under the age of 18. Each youth participant must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.
This is a 50-target sporting clay event. Clay targets along with 12- and 20-gauge shotgun shells will be provided free of charge by the Jerome Gun Club. Each shooter must bring their own shotgun to the shoot. Club members will be on hand to assist young shooters and promote safety.
Lunch will be provided free of charge after the shoot for everyone attending.
The Club is located on the east side of U.S. 93 at milepost 64, 11 miles north of the US 93 and Interstate 84 junction. Watch for the Gun Club sign near the turn-off.
Sign-in begins at 9 a.m. and the shoot will begin at 10 a.m.
To allow a head count for lunch, please RSVP to Larry Stumpf at 208-308-8320 or send an email to Pstumpf2@msn.com to pre-register.
If you have questions, contact Larry Stumpf at 208-308-8320.
