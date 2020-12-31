IWF introduces disabled veterans hunt sponsorship program

Starting in 2021, the Idaho Wildlife Federation will annually sponsor an application for a special big game hunt tag on behalf of a disabled veteran and raise funds to cover the expenses for the hunt.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Disabled Veterans Special Big Game Tag Program allows a qualified organization to apply for a special big game hunt tag on behalf of a disabled veteran. The Idaho Wildlife Federation is a qualified 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, with a mission to provide outdoor opportunities and experiences to all Idahoans, including disabled vets.

“We fight every day for fish, wildlife, habitat and hunting and fishing opportunity for the average Idahoan. Now we want to expand that work to provide an opportunity for veterans who have given so much to protect the freedoms we enjoy,” IWF Executive Director Brian Brooks said. “The value of Idaho’s outdoors is immeasurable. We want to help in any way we can to bring that experience to more people.”

Idaho Fish and Game makes five tags available each year. Tags are eligible for any hunt for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, black bear or mountain lion except controlled hunts with less than five tags are not eligible. Participants are exempt from licensing requirements and the tag is free. The tag is a once in a lifetime opportunity.