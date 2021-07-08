It's almost time to buy resident elk tags. Here's what you need to know

Resident hunters planning to buy a general season elk tag in a capped zone will need to keep two dates in mind: July 12 for all capped elk zone tags except Sawtooth tags, which will be sold July 14 at two different times. Capped zone tags are available on a first-come, first served basis and most are expected to sell out fast.
- On Monday, July 12, resident capped elk zone tags (excluding Sawtooth Zone), go on sale at 10 a.m. (MDT)
- On Wednesday, July 14, resident Sawtooth Zone A and B elk tags will be sold with half of the tags available at Fish and Game offices and license vendors-only starting at 10 a.m. (MDT). The remaining half of the resident Sawtooth tags will go on sale online-only at 1 p.m. (MDT).
All licenses and tags can be bought at Fish and Game offices, license vendors, with a credit card on Fish and Game’s online vendor, or by calling 800-554-8685.
Capped zone tags are sold in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone who applied for a controlled elk hunt must wait five days to buy a capped elk zone tag, except for people who applied for extra antlerless controlled hunt tags (for whom there is no wait period).
Due to the high demand, and in order to improve user experience, people who are buying their tags online should expect to be directed to a virtual waiting room when they visit license.gooutdoorsidaho.com. See the “tips for a smooth transaction” section below for more information.
The sale applies only to these elk tags with numbers available:
- Bear River Zone – B Tag—441
- Big Desert Zone – B Tag—495
- Diamond Creek Zone – A Tag—1,330
- Dworshak Zone – B Tag—2,118
- Elk City Zone – A Tag.- 545
- Elk City Zone – B Tag—1,131
- Lolo Zone – A Tag—128
- Lolo Zone – B Tag—630
- Middle Fork Zone – A Tag—1,168
- Middle Fork Zone – B Tag—925
- Pioneer Zone – B Tag—2,467
- Salmon Zone – B Tag—1,792
- Sawtooth Zone – A Tag—875 (Tags become available July 14)
- Sawtooth Zone – B Tag—1,522 (Tags become available July 14)
- Selway Zone – A Tag—179
- Selway Zone – B Tag—480
- Smoky-Bennett Zone—B Tag—692
- Weiser River Zone—B Tag—3,560
Important note: If you are planning to buy your tag online, Fish and Game has updated its licensing system since last year’s sale of resident capped elk zone tags. If you haven’t logged in since then, you should make sure you log in to your account prior to the sale, familiarize yourself with the new system, and make sure your profile is up-to-date.
For current information on how many resident elk tags are available in each capped zone, go to the resident capped elk tag page on Fish and Game’s website.
Tips for a smooth transaction
- If you are planning to hunt regardless of whether you get a capped zone tag, buy your hunting license (and other required items) in advance – In order to purchase a capped zone tag, you need a 2021 hunting license, and if you’re planning on an archery hunt, that also applies to your archery permit. You can streamline the process by not waiting until the day of the capped tag sale to buy them.
- If you only plan to hunt in a specific capped zone, buy your license and/or archery permit at the same time as the tag – Resident products are not eligible for refunds, so if you have your heart set on a particular hunt, it might be best to purchase these at the same time as your tag in case tags sell out.
If you applied for a controlled elk hunt (except for extra antlerless tags), remember the wait period – Resident hunters are reminded that those who applied for a controlled elk hunt, regardless of whether they drew or not, must wait five days after tags become available to purchase a capped elk zone tag. The waiting period went into effect in 2020.
Log in about 15 minutes ahead of the sale – There is no benefit to logging in further in advance. Everyone who is in the virtual waiting room will be assigned a random number shortly before the sale starts, which will determine the order in which they are admitted to the licensing system to buy their tags. The waiting room also eliminates the potential disadvantage of having a slower internet connection. For the July 12 sale, all users will be directed to the same waiting room, regardless of what tag they intend to buy.