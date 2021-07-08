It's almost time to buy resident elk tags. Here's what you need to know

If you applied for a controlled elk hunt (except for extra antlerless tags), remember the wait period – Resident hunters are reminded that those who applied for a controlled elk hunt, regardless of whether they drew or not, must wait five days after tags become available to purchase a capped elk zone tag. The waiting period went into effect in 2020.

Log in about 15 minutes ahead of the sale – There is no benefit to logging in further in advance. Everyone who is in the virtual waiting room will be assigned a random number shortly before the sale starts, which will determine the order in which they are admitted to the licensing system to buy their tags. The waiting room also eliminates the potential disadvantage of having a slower internet connection. For the July 12 sale, all users will be directed to the same waiting room, regardless of what tag they intend to buy.