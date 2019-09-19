In my last column, I highlighted the importance of carefully patterning your shotgun prior to the season openers. This practice not only ensures that your gun is hitting where it’s pointed, but it’s also an efficient method for finding the best shotshell and choke combination for the specific species that you’re hunting.
A little history: The shotgun was mankind’s very first gunpowder-fired weapon. It remains our most versatile firearms system. Its many advantages are obvious. With a shotgun, you can launch multiple projectiles at a target with each shot, a decided plus when you trying to hit a fast-moving or flying target. Shotguns are offered in a plethora of gauges and loadings, making it easy to match the gun to the game.
Scatterguns are also available in a multitude of firing mechanisms. Hunters and sportsmen can select from a veritable plethora of action types, ranging from simple break-open single shots to sophisticated double-barreled and semiautomatic repeaters. Quality shotguns are widely available and offered in a multitude of price ranges; there is literally a shotgun out there for anyone with two shillings to rub together.
Equally obvious, however, is the shotgun’s primary disadvantage: It is essentially a short-range weapon. In order to compensate for the shot pellets’ tendency to scatter immediately upon exiting the muzzle, some long-forgotten Englishman placed his shotgun’s muzzle onto a metal mandrel and hammered it to a smaller diameter. In doing so, he created the world’s first fixed choke.
Chokes function by constricting or compressing the shot column as it passes through the muzzle — almost like a garden hose with an adjustable nozzle. By twisting the nozzle in the appropriate direction, you can either constrict or more fully open the port in the nozzle’s end. With less constriction, the water jet is “more open” and provides a wider spray path up close, but limits the effective spray range. With more constriction, the opposite effect is provided: a “more dense” spray pattern that is more effective at a distance. The same principle applies to shotgun chokes: The degree of constriction determines how far down range the shot cloud will travel before its pellets become too dispersed to be effective for a chosen target.
For over a century, the most common constrictions machined or hammered into the bores of American and European scatterguns were improved cylinder, modified, and full chokes. The less constricted improved cylinder choke provides well-distributed shot patterns (pellet distribution) at closer ranges (25 yards or less), the modified is preferred for moderate ranges (25-40 yards), while the highly constricted full choke maintains tighter patterns beyond 40 yards.
The next real evolutionary advance in chokes surfaced in 1959 when Winchester introduced their treaded screw-in chokes (Winchokes) in the Model 59 semiautomatic shotgun. The constriction system caught on like wildfire. Today, every major manufacturer offers some variation of a screw-in choke system. In fact, a sizeable aftermarket industry has emerged offering a stunning array of both conventional and highly specialized removable choke tubes. Most are constructed of advanced steels and are not only rust-proof, but can withstand years of use with lead, copper plated, exotic nontoxic blends, and hard steel shot. Additionally, these threaded wonders come in a wide array of incremental choke constrictions.
My oft-repeated mantra: Regardless of how the choke tube is designated, everything is “theoretical” until you put pellets on paper. Be sure to pattern your chosen choke with a variety of ammunition types to determine which produces the densest patterns at the ranges you typically shoot.
With the bird seasons just around the corner, isn’t it time that you get “all choked up?”
