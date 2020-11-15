Is a bike revolution pedaling its way into the Magic Valley?

TWIN FALLS — A warm winter in the West, foreign supply chains dried up, and the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic were only a few reasons why bicycle-related sales nationally and in the Magic Valley reached the stratosphere this year.
And with the holiday shopping rush starting, forecasts for 2021 show the trend continuing right on through to summer. So how did some of the shops in Twin Falls fair?
“(At the) end of February/early March we got hammered,” Bull Moose Cycles co-owner Chris Cawthra said. “People’s stimulus checks showed up and it went crazy.”
Cawthra said he and co-owner Nate Rioux were each working 80 to 90 hours a week with the shop open six days during the influx. The buying season started two or three months earlier than normal years due to warmer weather in the area along with the pandemic buying frenzy. As the regular bike season started, the shop also faced a new set of challenges because everything was depleted — things like tubes, tires, pedals and seats were hard to find.
“We saw a huge explosion that started in March, and it pretty much started when the children started getting released out of school,” Trek Bicycle of Twin Falls store manager Walter Haines said. “All the children’s bikes starting selling out first. Places like Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods sold out first, then they started hitting the bike shops.”
Haines also noted the Trek store did see a slow down after Labor Day when school-aged kids returned to school, but sales and repairs didn’t slow down like in years past — and they remain steady as autumn continues. A lot of demand for bikes still exists and Haines said that the Trek shop has a good supply in a lot of different sizes.
“We got really lucky,” Haines said. “We deal with a regional buyer and they did a fantastic job of keeping us in stock, (especially) tubes and tires. There were a few items we ran low on or ran out of but it was few and far between.”
And sales weren’t limited to traditional bikes — lots of people have been interested in electric bikes.
“We saw a huge amount of first-time riders and an astronomical increase in (interest and sales of) e-bikes this year. Our numbers went through the roof on e-bikes this year.”
Spoke and Wheel Bike Shop owner Lee Greer said his experience was similar.
“The (hard) numbers are going to be super difficult (to report) in that we could have sold double the number of bikes if we had gotten them,” Greer said. “Everything in stock was sold by the time June arrived. Then a shortage started, and we were not able to get any new bikes in between June and pretty much October.”
Greer also said he noticed electric bikes remained a top seller.
“I would say if there were a single category that is experiencing more growth than any others, it would be in e-bikes,” Greer said.
Bucking the trend
Americans got outside in record numbers after some restrictions from the pandemic’s opening days were lifted and cycling was high on the to-do list.
According to a report from market-research firm NPD Group (formerly the National Purchase Diary Panel Inc.), U.S. bicycle sales (including indoor bikes, helmets, and other accessories) exceeded $1 billion in April — up 75% from the previous year. Typically April sales are between $550 and $575 million.
Sales of bikes under $200 grew more than 200%, front-suspension mountain bikes were up 150%, and kids’ bikes spiked 107%.
“Pretty much anything that was less than $500 to $700 we couldn’t keep in stock, and that included kids’ bikes,” Greer said.
It was similar at Bull Moose.
“The $600 to $750 bikes sold first, then the $1,200 ones, then $2,800 sold, then the $4,500 to $5,500 were only left,” Cawthra said.
Complimenting the uptick in sales, an August 2020 report from the Outdoor Industry Association said Americans took up new activities in significant numbers in April, May and June of 2020 with running, cycling and hiking being three of the biggest gainers. The report noted urban participants flocked to outdoor activities like running, bicycling, day hiking, bird watching and camping from the initial March shutdowns. Looking at April, May and June of 2020 versus the same period in 2019, participation rates for day hiking rose more than any other activity measured, up 8.4%.
Weathering the storm
The three shops, however, had different approaches in how they weathered the supply-and-demand storm.
Cawthra and Rioux stated their shop started as more of a grassroots start-up with sound relationships with their reps, who in turn located bikes, parts and accessories to fulfill the demand for their customers.
“May was when we saw the writing on the wall and (we) started stocking up,” Cawthra said. “We have good relationships with our reps and they (would) find stuff on a shipping crate, so we would send some money over and buy it.”
Cawthra also said that after the initial wave began, the shop had planned ahead and had reserves on hand to help with repairs and rebuilds, as those two issues became a regular part of daily business.
Greer at Spoke and Wheel said his shop ordered everything they could get and it turned out to be their contingency plan.
“As something became available, we would buy however much of what we could get rather than what we needed,” Greer said. “(At first) we had a huge problem getting enough parts. We fixed bikes in ways we normally wouldn’t do it just because of a lack of supply of parts.”
Greer said that cycling company Shimano, a major supplier of bike components, had a huge backlog, but as 2021 approaches the supplies will catch up and lead times will dwindle.
Forecasting 2021
As the holiday shopping season starts and 2021 gets closer, the shops see next year resembling this year — at least until mid-year. One bike that will be difficult to find for quite some time is a fat bike, however, most other styles will be available more quickly. Repairs and tune-ups of existing bikes will carry bike-related sales into the spring.
“There are a lot of folks that didn’t get on bikes this year that I think will wait until maybe Christmas or spring,” Haines said. “There is a lot of demand for kids’ bikes that wasn’t met during the summertime and it appears that the Trek store is ready to sell them as Christmas presents for (the) kids.”
Fat bikes are a niche product that will be very hard to get your hands on, and have most likely been placed on the back burner because of their complex construction, Haines said.
“I think we will definitely see a continuation (from 2020), and we have a waiting list for bikes,” Greer said, “and as we get them in we call people and they are still interested even though they have been waiting for three or four months to get them. I don’t see that ending anytime soon.”
Bull Moose said they ordered some Kona brand bikes but noted nothing resembling normal operations is likely until 2022. The shop also said they are going to focus on carrying American made bike parts, including high-end components, and hopeful in partnering with U.S. bike builders like Guerrilla Gravity out of Denver.
“(We’re) investing back into ourselves by going about following the path we did,” Rioux said. “We’re trying to carry American made bike stuff, which makes us feel good and supports the country.”
