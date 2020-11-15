Is a bike revolution pedaling its way into the Magic Valley?

Weathering the storm

The three shops, however, had different approaches in how they weathered the supply-and-demand storm.

Cawthra and Rioux stated their shop started as more of a grassroots start-up with sound relationships with their reps, who in turn located bikes, parts and accessories to fulfill the demand for their customers.

“May was when we saw the writing on the wall and (we) started stocking up,” Cawthra said. “We have good relationships with our reps and they (would) find stuff on a shipping crate, so we would send some money over and buy it.”

Cawthra also said that after the initial wave began, the shop had planned ahead and had reserves on hand to help with repairs and rebuilds, as those two issues became a regular part of daily business.

Greer at Spoke and Wheel said his shop ordered everything they could get and it turned out to be their contingency plan.

“As something became available, we would buy however much of what we could get rather than what we needed,” Greer said. “(At first) we had a huge problem getting enough parts. We fixed bikes in ways we normally wouldn’t do it just because of a lack of supply of parts.”