Investigation launched into ibuprofen-laced hot dogs along hiking trails in East Idaho

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the culprits behind ibuprofen-laced hot dogs being left along hiking trails in the Pocatello area.

At least two dogs have already consumed the drug-laced hot dogs, according U.S. Forest Service public affairs officer Jared Fisher.

As little as 100 milligrams of ibuprofen can exceed toxic levels in a dog, and timely medical attention is required if a dog digests that much. Fisher said in a news release that at least one of the dogs was taken to a veterinarian, where they induced vomiting.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, signs of ibuprofen poisoning in dogs can include decreased appetite, vomiting (sometimes with blood), diarrhea and bloody stools, among other symptoms.

With the investigation ongoing, the Westside Ranger District is urging dog owners to keep an eye on their pets when on trails. The U.S. Forest Service is also assisting with the investigation.

“Please follow standard pet owner etiquette when recreating on public trails,” said Jay Youngblood, Forest Service law enforcement officer. “Keeping your pet on a leash and close to you is the best way to ensure its safety.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0