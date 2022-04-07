Interested in helping wildlife? Check out the volunteer opportunities with Fish and Game

Volunteering is a great way to give back to Idaho’s fish and wildlife resources.

Across the state many people have a strong desire to help others by generously volunteering their time. If you have a passion for wildlife and a desire to help with projects that benefit wildlife, have we got a deal for you!

Fish and Game has a strong volunteer program in each of our seven regions where volunteers can help with a wide range of projects. All a volunteer needs to bring to the project is a big dose of enthusiasm.

Volunteers can sign up to help with a single project, or commit to a long-term volunteer relationship with Fish and Game by becoming a Reservist.

For many Reservists, volunteering is an opportunity to pass along their love of the outdoors to others by working on projects that enhance wildlife populations and habitats across the state. They are typically a person who is passionate about the outdoors, like hunting, fishing, trapping, birding or nature walks.

If this sounds like you, becoming a Reservist might just be a perfect fit for you.

Chris Foster, a long-time Reservist with the Magic Valley Region recently noted, “The department staff treat you well and are very appreciative of any time you can spend helping out. It’s an extremely rewarding use of my time, knowing that I’m helping Idaho’s amazing wildlife.”

If you are more of a generalist and just want to help with a wide range of fish and wildlife projects and activities that get you out of the house the volunteer program is a good way to experience the different aspects of what Fish and Game does throughout Idaho.

Every hour that a Reservist gives to projects, ranging from hunter education to sage brush planting or free public fishing events, those volunteer hours provide critical match dollars that allows Fish and Game to accomplish more with limited license dollars. Fish and Game does not receive state tax dollars, but instead relies on the sales of licenses, tags, fees along with federal excise taxes placed on a wide range of hunting and fishing equipment and materials.

If volunteering sounds like fun and you have a hankering for learning some new things, and want to use your outdoor knowledge and experience to benefit wildlife, check out the volunteer Reservist program at your nearest Fish and Game regional office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0