My last few columns have focused on the importance of finding the most appropriate shotgun choke/shotshell combination to maximize the efficiency of your scattergun for the game species that you’ll be pursuing this fall. Today’s article will address the procedures for preparing and then sighting in your centerfire rifles, slug guns, and handguns for the big game species that you want to download into your freezer this autumn.
After years of trial and error, I have refined my pre-season preparations to include the following vital procedures. Traditionally, the prep work begins on my garage workbench with a detailed disassembly and cleaning of my firearms’ action and stock, both wooden and synthetic. When everything has been carefully inspected for worn or damaged components, it’s reassembly time. NOTE: Please use only properly fitted gunsmithing screwdrivers and hex wrenches. This purchase will represent a “must-have” multi-generational investment. Ill-fitting tools will almost certainly bugger up your rifle’s rather fragile action and scope mounting screws. To ensure that your scope maintains its “zero,” ensure that the bases and rings of the scope are properly tightened to prevent the optic from shifting under recoil or rough handling. HINT: A tiny drop of blue Loctite on the screw threads is good insurance against loosening and a pinch of bowling rosin under the scope rings prevents scope slippage.
Once preliminary steps are complete, it’s time to head to the range and get “zeroed-in.” Zeroing is the procedure used to align or synchronize your weapon’s point of aim with the bullet’s point of impact at your desired ranges.
The term “desired ranges” is a generic phrase that refers to the average distances where the majority of your game animals are taken. I grew up in Maine where we hunted 200-pound plus whitetail bucks and black bear in impossibly tangled cedar swamps and on dense hardwood ridges. A one-hundred-yard shot in that country is rare and considered to be a long poke. Here in the West’s open expanses, however, many of our hunts require shooting well beyond the 100-yard mark. Consequently, when I made the move west in 1975, I had to adjust not only my firearm’s battery, but also my mindset, equipment, and sighting-in procedures.
Every year, I hunt whitetail and elk in the heavily-forested lake regions of northern Idaho (around Lake Pend de Oreille) and chase wheat-fattened whitetail along Montana’s Sun River bottom country just outside of Great Falls. For this varied country and game, experience has shown me that sighting my Savage 7mm-08 Remington to hit dead-on at 200 yards is ideal for 99% of my shot opportunities.
For the modern high-velocity firearms that most of us carry these days, many experienced shooters have found that a 25/200 yard “zero” works extremely well. What this means is that if you set your crosshairs to hit dead-on at 25 yards, the bullet will also intersect with a bullseye set out at around 200 yards. This is due to the fact that when a high-velocity round is fired, the bullet crosses the line of sight twice during its arched trajectory toward the target — once closer and once further downrange from the muzzle. When you zero your rifle, you are deliberately aligning your sight’s point of aim with both the closer and more distant points of impact.
Coincidentally, with most high-velocity rounds, holding several inches higher on the target should allow a 300-yard center mass hit on most big game. I have established this (300 yards) as my own personal limit (under ideal mental and environmental conditions) for shots at our precious ungulates.
Here’s how to establish a 25/200 yard zero: Set out your target at a measured 25 yards. Using targets that clearly define “hits,” like the Dirty Bird Splattering Target or Birchwood Casey’s Shoot-and-See will be a real asset and it will help speed the process along. Fire two deliberate shots from a sturdy rest. Note the bullets’ impacts and adjust to the 25-yard zero. Next, set a fresh target out at 100 yards and carefully send three rounds downrange. If you’re a proficient shooter and have an accurate rifle, your three bullets should cluster around 1½-2” above the bull. If necessary, fire another volley of three shots to fine-tune your scope adjustments.
Complete the procedure by setting your final target out at 200 yards. Fire a three-shot group. The bullets should be clustering within the bullseye. If you anticipate the possibility of a 300-yard shot and your range can accommodate this distance, set up and discover your rifle’s point of impact at that distance also. Record and then commit this additional bullet drop to memory. Please remember that every firearm is a “rule unto itself” and it’s vital that you test your firearm and ammunition to verify how it performs in the real world!
The final step is to divorce yourself from your solid shooting bench and take a “walkabout.” This consists of getting up on your hind legs (in an appropriate shooting area), practicing range estimation and shooting from field positions on both formal and informal targets. This is the type of practice that allows you to hone your skills and develop confidence in your ability to “take the shot” when the game comes into view.
