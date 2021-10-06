 Skip to main content
Information sought in the case of a dead bull elk found north of Ketchum
Information sought in the case of a dead bull elk found north of Ketchum

P-T Elk Farm

A bull elk on P-T Elk Farm west of Hollister.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

KETCHUM — The public is asked to help with any information they might have about the circumstances of a bull elk found dead north of Ketchum.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline on Saturday reporting an intact bull elk with its head and antlers removed. With limited information to go on, the local conservation officer is asking the public to provide any information that may know about this bull elk found north of Ketchum.

The elk was found north of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters in the area of Konrad Creek. It’s thought that the elk was killed between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1.

If anyone has information that can help with this investigation they are asked to contact the department's Magic Valley regional office at 208-324-4359, or contact Senior Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd at 208-539-4403. Tips can also be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

