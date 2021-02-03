Indy Pass adds 2 more resorts in south-central Idaho

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain Ski Area in Fairfield and Pomerelle Mountain Resort in Albion have joined the Indy Pass, and each resort will provide Indy Pass holders with two days of skiing or riding through the end of the 2020-21 season.
"We are super stoked to be joining the Indy Pass and welcoming skiers from across the U.S. to our little corner of paradise here in the Sawtooth Mountains," Soldier Mountain general manager and managing partner Paul Alden said.
Soldier Mountain is under new ownership and opened this season after extensive capital improvements. The resort features 1,425 feet of vertical and 1,150 acres served by three lifts. Soldier Mountain's snow cat operation is celebrating 25 years of guided, backcountry skiing on an additional 2,000 acres of backcountry terrain.
"The Indy Pass coalition of smallish resorts is a great fit for Pomerelle," the resort's general manager, Jody Burrows, said. "We are a true mom-and-pop operation that delivers great snow and strives to provide a friendly, uncrowded atmosphere for our guests."
Pomerelle is famous for its glades and tree skiing and averages nearly 500 inches of light, Rocky Mountain powder every year. Its 1,000 vertical feet and near-empty slopes are a true throwback to a simpler time. It's also one of the only resorts in the region to offer night skiing.
"The Northern Rockies have become Indy Pass country," Brundage Mountain general manager Ken Rider said. "The Gem State is aptly named because it's home to so many hidden-gem resorts like Soldier and Pomerelle. Idaho truly is a dream come true for powder-seeking Indy Pass holders."
Indy Pass holders receive two days at each of 61 resorts across the U.S. and Western Canada for just $259 or $129 for kids under 13. Beginning March 1, the Indy Spring Pass will go on sale for $149 for adults and $89 for kids and will provide two days and no blackouts at all participating resorts for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
The Indy Pass is offered at 61 resorts nationwide with 23 in the western region alone.