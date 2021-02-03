Indy Pass adds 2 more resorts in south-central Idaho

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain Ski Area in Fairfield and Pomerelle Mountain Resort in Albion have joined the Indy Pass, and each resort will provide Indy Pass holders with two days of skiing or riding through the end of the 2020-21 season.

"We are super stoked to be joining the Indy Pass and welcoming skiers from across the U.S. to our little corner of paradise here in the Sawtooth Mountains," Soldier Mountain general manager and managing partner Paul Alden said.

Soldier Mountain is under new ownership and opened this season after extensive capital improvements. The resort features 1,425 feet of vertical and 1,150 acres served by three lifts. Soldier Mountain's snow cat operation is celebrating 25 years of guided, backcountry skiing on an additional 2,000 acres of backcountry terrain.

"The Indy Pass coalition of smallish resorts is a great fit for Pomerelle," the resort's general manager, Jody Burrows, said. "We are a true mom-and-pop operation that delivers great snow and strives to provide a friendly, uncrowded atmosphere for our guests."