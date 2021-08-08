In 26 hours, this pair traversed 28 miles, 16,000 vertical feet across Idaho mountains

Stocking and Todd napped in the car at the base of Saddle Mountain before heading home. Both said the reality of the excursion hadn’t struck them even after waking up.

“It was something that I’d been thinking about doing for a long time (so) it took a little while to absorb,” Todd said. “Two days later, I was biking home from work and there was a nice sunset behind the Lemhi Range and I was like, ‘That’s crazy that I just did all of that.’”

Stocking said it took her a week to even process the trek enough to talk to people about it.

But Todd quickly wrote up a synopsis of the trip for Idaho: A Climbing Guide. Find it at www.idahoaclimbingguide.com.

Todd said he’s heard mixed feedback on the journey.

“A lot of people have thought it’s another day in the mountains,” he said. “But a lot of people in the climbing community have been excited for it.”

Stocking said their foray has opened the door for others to challenge themselves.

“I have already heard from people excited to try it,” she said. “It can be done, so now we’ll see who else can do it.”

A month later, Todd already finds himself looking for a new project.

“I kind of assumed I would be a little bit satisfied for a while ... but there’s definitely a little bit of, ‘when do I get to do the next big thing?’” he said.

