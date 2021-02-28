Idaho's only official glacier gets a name

It’s now official, Idaho has one active glacier and the U.S. Board on Geographic Names has dubbed it Borah Glacier.

Borah Glacier is just a little tike about 30 acres in size and crawls around on the north slope of Borah Peak in the Lost River Range. The glacier was discovered in the early ’70s by Bruce Otto and was often called Otto’s Glacier. Otto was a climber and Boise State University geology student who determined that the glacier was a holdover from the last Ice Age.

In 2015, Collin Sloan, of Boise, requested the Forest Service document the glacier’s existence and Salmon-Challis National Forest employee Joshua Kelley and Student Conservation Association intern Mathew Warbritton visited the site to study it during the summer of 2016.

“Our survey confirmed the continued presence of the perennial ice mass originally identified in 1974, and concluded that the ice mass is indeed a glacier that continues to move under its own weight, based on measurements described herein in conjunction with results from the initial investigations in the 1970s,” the pair wrote in their report in November 2016.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With official confirmation that a glacier did exist, Sloan pushed for a name. But naming protocol moves almost at the speed of glaciers.