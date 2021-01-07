Idahoans create app to meet new friends and explore

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s also about trying new things. There have been numerous times where I want to try new activities, but I don’t know how to get into them because I don’t know anybody who does them,” Hamilton said.

Sortor and Hamilton, who met while working at the Idaho National Laboratory, love to travel. That love was part of the inspiration behind the Get Along app. Sortor recalled a recent solo trip to Columbia. He had hoped to meet others with whom he could explore Bogota, but struggled to find people who spoke English. Sortor, who served in the military for eight years, has spent significant time in new places throughout his life.

Both creators were born in eastern Idaho. They are hopeful their own community will find it especially useful. The pair hopes locals will use it to explore the many places right in their own backyard.

“Thinking about the number of people who are moving into Idaho Falls, many of them need a healthy outlet to meet new people,” Sortor said.

Hamilton believes the app is coming out at the perfect time. After a year in which many spent most of their time alone during the coronavirus, she hopes people will come out of the pandemic with a new desire to connect with one another. Sortor noted that many are experiencing loneliness and Get Along can be a way to alleviate that.

Those interested can learn more at getalongapp.com. The app also has pages on Facebook and Instagram for updated information and giveaways.

