Idahoans are slowly uncovering a 120-year old mining trail in the Frank Church wilderness

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Heritage Program identified three sections of the trail to investigate and teamed up with the Idaho Trails Association to scout them. Three experienced hikers — John Platt, Art Troutner, and Dave Beck — spent three days last May on a portion at the northern terminus of the trail near Campbell’s Ferry.

“These brave guys set out from the top thinking it would be easier ... and they weren’t really able to find much,” Zedalis said, noting the terrain there is particularly steep and unforgiving, with downed trees and other debris strewn through “like pickup sticks.”

After a look at some hand-drawn historic maps, the group took a second pass in the area. According to an Idaho Trails Association news release, the trio helped find previously unidentified portions of the trail along Little Trout Creek and connect it to portions the group surveyed in 2019.

“You can’t really grasp the hardships that our forefathers dealt with until you walk a mile in their shoes,” Platt said in the news release. “I think it’s cool to imagine what life was like back then. ... Remember, there were no maps, and the area is fantastically rugged.”

It’s been tough to find signs of the trail in the other survey segments near Chamberlain Basin and Ramey Creek.