Idaho woman died of heat stroke while hiking near Arrowrock Reservoir
0 comments

Idaho woman died of heat stroke while hiking near Arrowrock Reservoir

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Heinen trail

The trail to Mt. Heinen rises quickly above Arrowrock Reservoir.

 CHADD CRIPE, IDAHO STATESMAN

NAMPA — A local woman died last week after she became overheated while hiking near Arrowrock Reservoir, according to the Boise County Coroner’s Office.

Kerri Van de Wetering, 52, was hiking with friends Friday afternoon when she became dizzy, felt faint and collapsed, Verline Gullick, deputy coroner for Boise County, said in a phone interview. It was roughly 3:30 p.m. and the temperature was about 95 degrees at the time.

Paramedics responded to the scene but were unable to revive Van de Wetering. An Air St. Luke’s team later pronounced Van de Wetering dead at the scene. Her death has been ruled an accidental cardiac arrest due to hyperthermia, or heat stroke.

Heatstroke can occur when a person exercises vigorously in the heat, and it’s exacerbated by dehydration. The day after Van de Wetering’s death, the Boise County Office of Emergency Management shared a warning on its Facebook page about heat injuries, adding that anyone who has experienced a heat illness before is more susceptible to another event in the future.

Friends said Van de Wetering and her group were hiking Mount Heinen, one of the Boise area’s “Grand Slam” peaks, which a quartet of challenging trails to mountain summits east of town.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News