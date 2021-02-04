Idaho weekly Ski Report

Bogus Basin — Wed 5:59a 4 new powder machine groomed 59 - 64 base 72 of 82 trails 2600 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:19a packed powder machine groomed 60 - 78 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-4p.
Lookout Pass — Wed 5:12a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 45 - 66 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Wed 8:10p 5 new packed powder base 47 11 of 11 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Riding: Thur-Sun: 9a-4p, Tubing: Sat and Sun: 10a-4p.
Pebble Creek — Wed 8:34a 4 new powder machine groomed 15 - 36 base 24 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 7:29a 6 new machine groomed 45 - 56 base 18 of 24 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 75% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p 5 new powder machine groomed 63 - 87 base 92 of 92 trails, 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 7:38a 8 new machine groomed 50 - 56 base 75 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Wed 8:35a 2 new machine groomed 46 - 60 base 36 of 36 trails 1142 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:40a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 83 - 100 base 105 of 128 trails 15 of 17 lifts, 82% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 5:39a 5 new variable machine groomed 41 - 61 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.