Idaho weekly Ski Report

Bogus Basin — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 48—53 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:04a 2 new powder machine groomed 51—64 base 67 of 67 trails 25 miles, 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p ,
Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-4p.
Lookout Pass — Wed 5:08a packed powder machine groomed 38—59 base 38 of 38 trails, 560 acres 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Operating, Wed 3:22p machine groomed base 37 11 of 11 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Riding: Thur-Sun: 9a-4p, Tubing: Sat and Sun: 10a-4p.
Pebble Creek — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 12—32 base 20 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 67% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 7:24a machine groomed 42—55 base 18 of 24 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 75% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p 1 new variable machine groomed 58—79 base 70 of 92 trails, 8 of 10 lifts, 76% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 51—60 base 46 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 58% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Wed 7:13a 2 new machine groomed 24—38 base 36 of 36 trails 1142 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:50a 4 new machine groomed 41—48 base 102 of 128 trails 13 of 17 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 6:03a 1 new machine groomed 36—49 base 47 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.