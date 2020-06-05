Idaho trails supporter sticker debuts on Saturday to support recreational access

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced its “Idaho Trails Supporter” sticker will be available for the public beginning on Saturday — National Trails Day.

For a $10 donation, residents can sponsor Idaho’s hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. All proceeds of this voluntary program will go toward maintaining and protecting Idaho’s non-motorized trails. Just head to idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com and click on the Trails Sticker on the “shop” tab.

Idaho’s 10,000 miles of non-motorized trails have no dedicated funding source and suffer from lacking maintenance. Some trails have become dangerous to use and impassable, even taken off of official maps. As agency budgets shrink, users now can ensure the trails they love stay open and well kept.

“With no dedicated funding source for maintenance, trails are slowly disappearing,” said Tom Helmer, the department’s non-motorized trails manager. “Help us spread the word that Idaho’s trails need your support.”