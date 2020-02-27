Idaho trails disappear due to lack of maintenance. This agency may have an antidote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parks and Rec plans to introduce the program — and the stickers that donors will get when they pitch in at least $10 — on June 6, National Trails Day. The stickers feature a banner that reads, “Idaho trails supporter,” and denote the year. Department spokesman Craig Quintana said the hope is that the stickers will carry “some cool cachet” and encourage donors to continue contributing in the future.

“This sticker and this image, we want to get it (everywhere),” agreed Idaho Parks and Rec Director David Langhorst in an interview.

The agency is partnering with groups like the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, Idaho Trails Association and 9B Trails, which already help fund or perform trail maintenance on nonmotorized trails.

“We’re not branding this as state Parks and Rec,” Quintana said. “It’s more like a rising tide lifts all boats.”

In addition to fundraising, the other main goal of the campaign is education.

“It’s not as much about raising money for trails as raising awareness,” Langhorst said. “I think people have resisted paying for nonmotorized trails because they perceive their federal tax dollars are going to that. ... We think that resistance has turned into understanding.”