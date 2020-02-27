Idaho trails disappear due to lack of maintenance. This agency may have an antidote

BOISE — For years, Idaho officials have been looking for a way to combat funding shortfalls for trail maintenance. One state agency may have a solution.
The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation plans to debut a “trails supporter” program later this year — a voluntary, donation-based initiative to secure much-needed funds for nonmotorized trails across the state.
“The trails are disappearing. They’re just going away,” said Tom Helmer, the department’s nonmotorized trails coordinator, in an interview.
As the U.S. Forest Service, National Parks Service and other land management agencies have faced budget cuts over the years, trail maintenance has become more and more backlogged. That means trails have become overgrown, blocked off by debris, washed out or otherwise impassable. Nonmotorized trails in particular have been hit hard. Restrictions on motor vehicles make the trails harder to access, and paths in wilderness areas forbid the use of tools like chainsaws to aid in maintenance.
The nonmotorized trails initiative would ask Idahoans for donations that could be put toward trail preservation. Helmer said it’s meant to mirror the model for Idaho’s motorized trails, which are funded by registration fees for off-highway vehicles.
Helmer said the funds wouldn’t be reserved just for state land. Instead, they could be used to help maintain everything from backcountry trails on Forest Service land to nonmotorized paths on county property.
You have free articles remaining.
Parks and Rec plans to introduce the program — and the stickers that donors will get when they pitch in at least $10 — on June 6, National Trails Day. The stickers feature a banner that reads, “Idaho trails supporter,” and denote the year. Department spokesman Craig Quintana said the hope is that the stickers will carry “some cool cachet” and encourage donors to continue contributing in the future.
“This sticker and this image, we want to get it (everywhere),” agreed Idaho Parks and Rec Director David Langhorst in an interview.
The agency is partnering with groups like the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, Idaho Trails Association and 9B Trails, which already help fund or perform trail maintenance on nonmotorized trails.
“We’re not branding this as state Parks and Rec,” Quintana said. “It’s more like a rising tide lifts all boats.”
In addition to fundraising, the other main goal of the campaign is education.
“It’s not as much about raising money for trails as raising awareness,” Langhorst said. “I think people have resisted paying for nonmotorized trails because they perceive their federal tax dollars are going to that. ... We think that resistance has turned into understanding.”
Helmer said other options for funding are still in the works. Langhorst commented that he’s hopeful the voluntary program is successful, as it could send a message to the Idaho Legislature for future state funding.
“This could show the Legislature that people are willing to pony up,” Langhorst said.