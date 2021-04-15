Idaho State Parks make several fee changes

BOISE — Idaho state parks will see an increase in several fees for the coming season, the agency announced Tuesday. Alongside traditional campsite fees, the parks will also be implementing the following changes:
- The motor vehicle entrance fee has increased from $5 to $7 per motorized vehicle that enters or is operated in the park.
- There is now an additional $8 charge for each motor vehicle beyond the first two motor vehicles associated with a campsite.
- The overnight use fee associated with use of any non-camping lands for the parking of motor vehicles or trailers not associated with a campsite between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. has increased to $20.
- The surcharge for failure to pay the required fees has increased from $10 to $20.
The parks get a large portion of out-of-state guests, and visitors should be aware of the increased entrance fees. Idaho residents can buy the $10 Parks Passport for unlimited entry.
For more information on camping and fees, visit parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.