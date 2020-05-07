Idaho State Parks and Recreation to reopen campsites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — Idaho State Parks and Recreation announced in a press release Monday it will reopen campsites on May 30, not May 15 like previously stated. The extension better aligns with Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Rebound plan and allows more time to hire seasonal staff and prepare campgrounds.

The reopening will also coincide with the expiration of Little's required 14-day quarantine period for people entering Idaho from other states.

Parks and Rec also said some coronavirus-related restrictions will remain including group size limits and hours of operation.

"The Parks Department is stocking up on PPE (personal protective equipment) to conduct enhanced and more frequent cleaning of restrooms and other shared-use facilities," the agency said.

People who reserved a campsite between May 15 and May 29 will be given a refund.

For more details regarding restrictions at Idaho's State Parks during visit parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/use-parks-stay-safe.

