Idaho’s state parks have seen historic traffic during lockdown — but little social distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — In the midst of Idaho’s coronavirus-related stay-home order, Idaho state parks were among the few places that remained open. But crowds in recent weeks have prompted some concern for Idaho State Parks and Recreation staff who say many visitors no longer appear to feel the need to follow pandemic guidelines as Idaho moves toward its second phase of reopening.

“The worrisome trend is it appears that people are letting their guard down,” Parks and Rec spokesman Craig Quintana said in a phone interview. “There’s a certain clique of folks who believe we’ve turned a corner, it’s all good now. And honestly, that’s not the right attitude at this time.”

The historic levels of visitors has prompted some Boise-area parks to implement temporary entry restrictions in an effort to prevent overcrowding. And officials said those restrictions could become more common at parks across the state if visitors don’t comply with recreation guidelines.

Bruneau Dunes State Park, Eagle Island see historic trafficSome of the state parks in and around the Treasure Valley have been affected most by crowds. Bryce Bealba, assistant park manager at Bruneau Dunes State Park, said the Elmore County site has seen as many as 400 to 500 vehicles per day on weekends, though hotter, windier conditions this past Saturday tempered visitation.