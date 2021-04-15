Idaho’s Snake River named nation’s most endangered. SNRA changes guidelines on camping stay limits, bear-proof food storage

BOISE — An Idaho river has been named the country’s most endangered in a report from conservation group American Rivers.

The Snake River, which flows across Southern Idaho and forms part of the state’s western border, took the No. 1 spot on American Rivers’ 2021 list of most endangered rivers in the U.S. The report attributed its first-place ranking to the controversial dams that Rep. Mike Simpson recently proposed breaching.

The report said the four dams — all located in Washington — raise water temperature at parts of the river and pose a hazard to migrating salmon.

“The four Lower Snake dams turned 140 miles of cool, flowing river into a series of stagnant reservoirs,” the report said.

It’s not the first time the Snake River has been included in the report. American Rivers officials said the Snake has made the list 12 times in the 36 years the organization has published its report.

American Rivers backed the controversial dam breaching as a solution to water quality and wildlife threats, as well as an opportunity to restore tribal resources.