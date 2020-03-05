Idaho’s ‘silent city’ is popular in summer but offers snowshoeing solitude in winter

We parked across the road from Bath Rock at the turnout for Creekside Towers Trail, which was cleared. We strapped on our snowshoes and headed east on the unbroken snow to tour more of the park. Most of the snow had a frozen layer of crust on top that made for a perfect surface to dig crampons into.

Max and I crunched into a valley where huge blue icicles hung from the surrounding walls. Over the trees, we could see Flaming Rock, a monolith streaked with reddish-orange iron oxide. We tried to continue east through the valley toward Window Arch but quickly found ourselves in deep powder where even our snowshoes weren’t much help. We hiked back toward the road and snowshoed to the Window Arch parking area.

When there’s no snow on the ground, Window Arch is a short 300 feet from the parking area. But with a blanket of white obscuring signs and trails, it was a bit more challenging — and more fun — to find the landmarks. We had the entire park nearly to ourselves for several hours to explore out-of-bounds.

There are a few trails that were still clear in the deep snow. After returning to our car, we snowshoed along Creekside Towers Trail, which mercifully had been broken by snowshoers and sledders before us. After a few miles, we headed back into town to return our snowshoes and warm up in nearby Durfee Hot Springs.

We’ll likely be back when the weather warms to see the parts of the park that were inaccessible in the winter months. The snow kept us from other iconic rocks like the Breadloaves, King on the Throne and the Geowatts. But with the snow insulating the landscape and keeping crowds at bay, we didn’t feel we missed out on the park at all. Instead, we got to experience the stillness of what explorers once called “the silent city.”

