Idaho Power releases trout for fall fishing

BOISE — What could be better than fishing on a crisp fall morning? How about bringing home a stringer full of fresh trout to fry up for dinner?

Odds of doing just that will get a little better this week as Idaho Power added more than 70,000 pan-sized trout at four popular fishing spots along the Snake River.

Another 8,000 trout will be placed above American Falls Reservoir in early November.

Over the course of three days, Idaho Power tankers will deliver 15,000 fish to the Bell Rapids sportsman’s access area, 4,000 to Centennial Park below the city of Twin Falls, and 52,250 to C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home. Those fish will be split between the Jacks Creek and Cottonwood access areas.

“We enjoy providing folks with an opportunity to catch these fish,” said Idaho Power biologist Ben Reingold. “It’s a good opportunity to get outside while the weather is still nice. We do encourage people to give one another plenty of space — about the length of a fishing rod — while fishing from the bank or the docks, since this coronavirus pandemic is still with us.”

Anglers at C.J. Strike Reservoir should be aware that the fish cleaning station there is now closed for the season.