Idaho Power releases trout for fall fishing

BOISE — What could be better than fishing on a crisp fall morning? How about bringing home a stringer full of fresh trout to fry up for dinner?
Odds of doing just that will get a little better this week as Idaho Power added more than 70,000 pan-sized trout at four popular fishing spots along the Snake River.
Another 8,000 trout will be placed above American Falls Reservoir in early November.
Over the course of three days, Idaho Power tankers will deliver 15,000 fish to the Bell Rapids sportsman’s access area, 4,000 to Centennial Park below the city of Twin Falls, and 52,250 to C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home. Those fish will be split between the Jacks Creek and Cottonwood access areas.
“We enjoy providing folks with an opportunity to catch these fish,” said Idaho Power biologist Ben Reingold. “It’s a good opportunity to get outside while the weather is still nice. We do encourage people to give one another plenty of space — about the length of a fishing rod — while fishing from the bank or the docks, since this coronavirus pandemic is still with us.”
Anglers at C.J. Strike Reservoir should be aware that the fish cleaning station there is now closed for the season.
Some previously released fish have jaw tags. Anglers who report catching one of these tagged fish will have their names entered in an annual drawing for $1,000.
Reporting tags helps the company evaluate the success of its annual stocking effort, which also includes a spring release. Idaho Power’s federal licenses to operate hydroelectric facilities on the Snake River require the company to provide recreational opportunities for the public.
The fish released this week were raised in the Hagerman Valley and average about 12 inches long. Anglers who catch a jaw-tagged fish should note the tag number, the date the fish was caught, the location and whether the fish was released. Call 1-800-388-6011 to be eligible for the drawing. For more information about tagged trout or Idaho Power’s numerous fish programs, visit idahopower.com/fish.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.