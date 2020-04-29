Idaho Power begins phased reopening of boat ramps, recreation sites on Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Idaho Power announced Tuesday it will open more than a dozen popular boat launches and day-use areas for outdoor recreation on Friday.

The openings are part of a phased reopening of Idaho Power recreation sites that were closed in March as the company implemented measures to limit potential spread of COVID-19.

Developed campgrounds and many parks and day-use sites remain closed. Visitors should check the list of facilities at idahopower.com to ensure their destination is open.

Several factors were considered when determining which sites to open, including guidance from the governor’s offices in Idaho and Oregon. Proximity to Idaho Power’s hydroelectric plants and the ability to control access were also key considerations.

“We have been working on a plan to reopen these sites in a way that is safe for the public and our employees,” Fred Noland, recreation supervisor for Idaho Power, said. “We look forward to getting everything open, but we are taking a cautious approach to make sure we have the proper protocols and training in place.”

Access will be limited at some sites to prevent crowding and enable visitors to follow social distancing guidelines, including any Idaho Power employees they encounter.